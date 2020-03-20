In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay home order, Mountain Transit Authority has adjusted service accordingly.
Mountain Transit is committed to providing essential transportation to the mountain communities during the COVID-19 emergency, said Sandy Benson, assistant general manager for the transportation agency.
Effective immediately until the governor’s order is lifted, trolley service and Route 3 service have been suspended in Big Bear. Reduced service is available on Routes 1 and 11 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Off the mountain service has been canceled. Essential off the mountain service will be considered on an individual request basis. Call 909-878-5200 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for requests.
Dial-a-Ride service is available for essential transportation needs between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Essential transportation includes trips to the grocery store, drug store, essential work and nonemergency medical needs. Call 909-878-5200 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to request service.
Until April 3, all fares are suspended.
For service updates, visit www.mountaintransit.org.
