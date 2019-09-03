Thunderstorms in Big Bear Sept. 3 also meant lightning. And lightning strikes have resulted in numerous spot fires around the Valley.
Vegetation fires have been reported at Sugarloaf Mountain with two trees on fire. Smoke is visible on the north slope of Sugarloaf Mountain. Helicopters have been making water drops since around 5 p.m. on what has been called the Loaf Fire. Big Bear paid call firefighters and the US Forest Service responded to this fire.
People will see helicopters in the East Valley as firefighters continue to monitor and work to suppress the fire.
A lightning strike near Bertha Peak was contained to the tree at around 6 p.m. by US Forest Service firefighters.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the area in the coming days because of the high incidence of lightning strikes associated with the series of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains.
