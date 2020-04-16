Big Bear Lake surface and launch ramps remain closed to boating for now. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors debated and eventually decided not to amend or change its original decision to delay opening day until May 1. The April 16 telephone board meeting was attended by about 30 people, including members of the public and marina owners.
Members of the public encouraged the MWD to allow boating for locals only beginning on May 1 or earlier. Some suggested the board could allow private dock owners the ability to launch while keeping public ramps closed and restricting rentals. Barb Cohen suggested allowing non-motorized boats on the water. Bob Ybarra of Sugarloaf said he would like to be able to use his pontoon boat moored at Holloway’s Marina beginning May 1. He, too, suggested the lake could open only for residents.
Marina owners entered the debate on whether the governor’s order specifically bans the opening of marinas or lakes to the public. “To say only open the lake to slipholders, that doesn’t make a lot of sense for marina operators,” said Steve Fengler of Big Bear Marina. “How do you discriminate?”
Fengler suggested the marinas could submit plans for operation to be reviewed by the MWD.
Steve PonTell of Pine Knot Marina said that it is the marina owners’ responsibility to comply with the state and county, stating that it would give marina operators options to opening their business.
Board member Bob Ludecke pointed out that access to the lake has to be equitable because of state and federal funding the district receives. “Most of our money comes from off the hill,” Ludecke said. “To tell them thanks for the money but stay away, isn’t good. If we vote to restrict the number of boats at any one time, that might be something to think about.”
Board member Larry Cooke said the lake is basically subdivided. Parts of the shoreline is city land, but most is either county or national forest. “Have we received any comment at all from the state, county, Forest Service or city?” Cooke asked.
MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson said the district and marinas are all preparing to be ready for a soft opening on May 1, but said if the governor’s order isn’t listed, that date might not be feasible. “An order is an order,” Stephenson said. “I think all of us have the ability for a soft opening. “
Stephenson said the board could call a special meeting if the order is lifted early. He said the trigger for him is when the governor relaxes the stay at home order.
Board member Tom Bradford said he hoped it was by May 1, but isn’t sure that is a date that can be met. He said lodging and restaurants remain closed, and until they are able to open, he doesn’t see how the marinas can open. “I would love more than anything to put my boat out on the water,” Bradford said. “I don’t see us able to do any of these things until it’s back to business as usual.”
Holloway’s Marina owner Loren Hafen said he sees the governor’s order affects the MWD’s public ramps, but calls the order open to interpretation regarding whether or not some access should be granted. He, too, said marina owners are working on plans to meet the social distancing guidelines while allowing limited access to the lake.
“I’d love to open it today,” Stephenson said about lake access. “This isn’t a question of whether they want it open, it’s are we allowed to open. The Vegas strip is closed. As a special district, I think these rules apply. My personal opinion is we couldn’t even (open) if we wanted to. I think we have a responsibility to the people and our employees to phase in opening.”
Stephenson said if things change regarding the governor’s order, then the MWD can hold a special meeting regarding opening day. The MWD could be ready to go within 24 to 48 hours to open the lake, he said.
Bradford said that nothing has changed since the last board meeting. There was nothing to vote on since the board had already voted to delay opening day until May 1 in the previous meeting. Other board members agreed, reaching a consensus that marinas and the MWD work on their plans for a potential soft opening for review.
