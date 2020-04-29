Big Bear Lake will be open for business in a limited capacity beginning Friday, May 1. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors voted April 29 to open the East Launch Ramp and the surface of the lake on a limited basis.
The phased approach to opening is due to the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Phase 1 of the MWD plan allows only banded motorized boats to utilize the lake. Registered boats must have current permits, which can be obtained by calling the office at the East Boat Ramp. Banded boats are boats that were inspected and banded at the end of last year’s boating season.
Hand-carried vessels are allowed, but must be decontaminated before launching. Decontamination will be available at the East Boat Ramp.
Following county and state requirements under Phase 1, no restrooms will be available, including the SS Reliefs. Boaters are required to wear face masks while recreating on the lake and communicating with lake staff. A maximum of four people from the same household will be allowed on each vessel.
Marinas may launch banded, slip holder boats only. Private dock owners can tie their boats to their docks after they launch from an approved launch ramp following the rules.
Under Phase 1 there will be no boat rentals allowed on Big Bear Lake. MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson told the board that marinas are aware that rentals are not included in the Phase 1 of operations on the lake.
Prior to the vote, board member Bob Ludecke voiced concern over limiting boats to a maximum of four people. “I think the limitation of four persons per boat is a little Draconian,” Ludecke said. “There are larger families than that. It’s not a deal breaker for me, but I think it will be more and more of an issue. It’s going to cause some real heartburn.”
Board president Charlie Brewster said the board will review plans for Phases 2 through 4 at the regularly scheduled meeting on May 7. He suggested the issue of how many people per boat could be addressed at that time.
Stephenson said starting gentle and slow is important as the MWD and marinas manage their operations under the guidelines. “It’s easier to add than to go back and take away,” he said.
The East Public Launch Ramp will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking lot capacity at the ramp will be limited to 25 vehicles that are carrying vessels per day, which is 25 percent capacity. Hand-carry vessels will not count toward the 25-vehicle limit as long as they don’t park their cars in the lot.
The MWD staff for lake operations in Phase 1 includes three ramp attendants, one patrol and one patrol supervisor. Speed limit 5 mph and hazard buoys will be placed on the lake and enforced.
Stephenson said adherence to the Phase 1 rules will be strictly enforced. If events worsen, the MWD will revert back to Phase 0.5, which allows marinas and private dock owners to keep their vessels in the water but no new boats can enter the lake. Public launch facilities would also close if the MWD went back to Phase 0.5.
“Our Phase 1 meshes with city and state Phase ones,” Stephenson said. “We will enforce our rules 100 percent. We do have teeth.”
The MWD published a guideline for social distancing while boating:
• Only boat with those in immediate household with four person maximum.
• No beaching your boat next to someone else.
• Maintain distance at the fuel dock and remember to wash your hands.
• No rafting up. Keep your distance on the water.
• No guests on your boat. This includes family members not in your immediate household or closest boating buddies.
• Go right from the house to the boat and back. No unnecessary contact with anyone.
• Enjoy your boat, the water and fresh air but enjoy it while boating responsibly. Get your 24-hour card and/or band.
For information on marina operations, contact each individual marina.
For more information, visit www.bbmwd.com.
