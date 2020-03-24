The boating season on Big Bear Lake has been postponed until at least April 7. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors voted 3-1 to move the opening date of the East Ramp public launch from April 1 to April 7.
Bob Ludecke voted no, saying April 7 is still too early in light of COVID-19. Board member John Eminger was not present during the telephone meeting.
Board member Tom Bradford is in favor of opening the lake to boating. “A person on a boat in Big Bear Lake is not a threat to spread the virus. They can maintain the 6-foot distance.”
Recreation has been limited across the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. Amusement parks, beaches and even hiking trails have closed under the governor's stay at home order issued March 19. Other recreation type sites across the nation have followed suit, including boating in Florida prohibited.
Essential services and businesses listed on the governor's order do not include recreational boating, marinas and launch ramps. The city of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear have issued statements asking those considering visiting Big Bear to stay home and come back when the health crisis is over. Lodging is closed in Big Bear.
The board will revisit the plan to open during a committee meeting March 31 and again at its April 2 board meeting.
