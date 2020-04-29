While May 1 is a target date to open Big Bear Lake to boaters, it’s not a date that’s written in stone. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors holds a special meeting Wednesday, April 29, to decide whether to open the lake Friday or postpone the opening until a later date.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. via telephone conference. The public may attend by calling 408-418-9388. The access code is 621000881. The passcode is 0000. Members of the public who wish to comment on matters only listed on the agenda before the board can email comments to
bbmwd@bbmwd.net. Email public comments during the meeting to
Pine Knot Marina recently published its plan for a soft opening, limiting the facility to slip owners and members of the Dock Club. Pleasure Point Marina also plans to limit operations to slip owners. Other marinas are working on similar plans.
MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson said it will be up to the board to determine whether to open the lake to boaters on May 1. The MWD has established a set of rules for reopening the East Boat Launch as well as rules for operating boats on the lake.
The MWD pulled five boats off the water this past weekend, Stephenson said. The shoreline was packed with people, many of whom weren’t wearing face coverings, he said. “It was disturbing,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson said the MWD will restrict the number of people per boat to four. The East Boat Launch will be limited to 25 parking spaces. “We’re not taking 26,” Stephenson said. “We’re going to obey the rule of 25 percent capacity. “We’re going to run a tight ship.”
Kayakers can come to the East Boat Launch to have their boats decontaminated before launching, Stephenson said. As long as they don’t park in the parking lot, kayakers won’t be counted toward the 25 maximum allowed to park in the public ramp parking lot.
The SS Reliefs also won’t be available out on the water because of the county’s ruling, Stephenson said. It poses an interesting problem for the MWD. Stephenson said there is a law against relieving yourself in the lake, too.
“Our rules are pretty simple,” Stephenson said. “No face coverings, you’re kicked off the lake. More than four people on the boat, you’re kicked off the lake. We’re going to follow the rules. They are set.”
When those rules go into effect will depend on when the lake opens to boaters. That decision doesn’t become final until the board meeting April 29. The Big Bear Grizzly will report on the decision after the board meeting.
Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the MWD decision regarding the opening day for boaters on Big Bear Lake.
