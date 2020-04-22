The Big Bear Municipal Water District board meeting adjourned its April 16 meeting without taking any action to update its plans for a boating season opening date. The results led to some confusion about where the MWD stands on the issue.
The board decided not to make a motion regarding the opening date after nearly two hours of debate and review. The lack of action resulted in the previous decision — to delay opening the lake to boating until at least May 1 — as the official action on the books. That decision was made at the April 2 meeting. The board was to review the decision on April 16.
On April 17, the MWD posted on its website: “MWD board members met yesterday during a regularly scheduled board meeting and were very optimistic about the state relaxing the mandated orders soon. However, at this time those orders remain in place and remain as they were when the board met two weeks ago and decided the lake surface and facilities cannot open until those orders have been changed.”
General Manager Mike Stephenson said the date is the debatable point that needs clarification. He said he’s been fielding calls regarding the confusion.
During the April 16 meeting, members of the public encouraged the MWD to allow boating for locals only beginning May 1 or earlier. Board member Bob Ludecke pointed out that access to the lake has to be equitable because of state and federal funding the district receives. It is a public lake, he said.
During the meeting Stephenson said he believes the governor’s order regarding the closure of nonessential businesses includes marinas and boat launches. Parking lots and such facilities must remain closed until the state’s order is lifted, he said.
“None of it was real clear,” Stephenson said about the meeting. “We said we would review (opening) until something changes (with the state’s order).”
Without a motion voted on by the board, the May 1 tentative opening date remains part of the original decision. That, Stephenson said, may be why a special meeting needs to be called to clear up any confusion.
Meanwhile the district as well as public marinas, work on their respective soft opening plans for the season. Board members have stated they want to review those plans. Stephenson said the MWD could be ready to open within 24 to 48 hours after the state’s order is lifted.
As of press time a special meeting has not been called. As soon as more information becomes available, it will be published online at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.