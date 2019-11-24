Get out the snow shovels and winter gear. Mother Nature is about to unleash her winter fury.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Big Bear and the surrounding San Bernardino County mountains beginning around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and lasting under 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Heavy snow is possible and travel may be difficult to impossible during the peak Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Heavy snow will impact the mountains late Tuesday night continuing through Thanksgiving night and gradually tapering off on Friday.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet are forecast above 5,000 feet, 6 to 12 inches between 4,500 and 5,000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. Snow could fall as low as 2,000 feet Thanksgiving night through Friday.
Tree branches could fall because of the heavy snow. Protect pipes from potential freezing. Prepare for possible power outages.
Those who need to travel through the mountains should plan accordingly, leaving extra time to reach your destination. Carry an emergency supply kit and carry chains for the vehicle.
The high for Wednesday is expected to be around 35 degrees with a low of 20 degrees. Thanksgiving Day are forecast to be a high of 29 degrees and low of 13 degrees. Friday’s temperatures are expected to range from a high of 27 to a low of 10. Big Bear low temperatures on Thursday and Friday could fall near the record lows for each date.
Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest weather and road condition updates throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period.
