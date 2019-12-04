What do you get when you have one of the biggest November snow storms in the past 50 years? You get a lot of stuck cars and snowed in homes.
That’s what happened to Big Bear during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when 2 to 4 feet of snow fell on the mountaintop.
According to the National Weather Service, the resort level received 48 inches of snow during the storm. Big Bear City recorded 20 to 30 inches. About 22 inches fell at the lake, said NOAA meteoroligist Stefanie Sullivan.
November’s snowfall ranks as the second most for the month, Sullivan said. “The climate station recorded 45 inches in 1964,” she said. “This year the official total is 33 inches for the month.”
The heavy snowfall stretched resources thin across the mountains. The California Highway Patrol reported difficulty for emergency vehicles, tow trucks and Caltrans snow plows to get around where needed.
Bobbi Miller didn’t have any trouble getting to Big Bear from her home in Joshua Tree during the holiday weekend. Miller and her friend, Nichole Kreis, waited until Nov. 30 to make the trip.
For the full story CLICK HERE
