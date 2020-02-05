Frank Rush is rushing to meetings as he settles into his new job as Big Bear Lake city manager. His first day was Feb. 3.
Rush says he is excited to be in Big Bear Lake. He spent more than 17 years in North Carolina in Emerald Isle as town manager before moving to South Lake Tahoe about 14 months ago to accept the position of city manager. Rush says his time in Emerald Isle was a tremendous experience, but he realized he wanted to expand his horizons in a different community.
Bringing his experience of resort and tourist-driven economy leadership, he was hired as the city manager at South Lake Tahoe. Rush says he saw the ad for the Big Bear Lake position last fall, but didn’t apply. The consulting firm reached out to him, and Rush rose to the top as one of the finalists for the position.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.