Data reported by San Bernardino County shows Big Bear has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 27.
The new data was released this afternoon showing one new case for a resident of the city of Big Bear Lake, which now has six confirmed cases. There are two confirmed cases in the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
The data was released on the day when the city of Big Bear Lake City Council will discuss the first draft of a plan to reopen the city. It was also the same day Governor Gavin Newsom chastised those cities and communities ignoring the stay-at-home order specifically Orange County beaches where crowds gathered on the beach.
The City Council meeting is behind held on Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.Three are 300 participants allowed. The meeting will also be broadcast life on Spectrum Cable channel 182 on online at www.citybigbearlake.com.
