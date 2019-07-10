The corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Big Bear Boulevard is a busy place, and it’s not because the Post Office is busier than usual. Visit Big Bear has moved into its new home in the building on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Visit Big Bear is the new name. Most people know the agency as the Big Bear Lake Visitors Bureau, formerly the Big Bear Lake Resort Association. The new name is part of the future and was actually rolled out at the annual membership meeting in June. And the new digs, that’s been in the works for several months.
Purchasing the building that most recently housed Chad’s Place and before that IHOP, the visitors bureau saw an opportunity to create a better visitor experience, according to Eddie Kirsch, director of marketing for the agency. Visit Big Bear has occupied the upper floors of the building on Bartlett Road, which is also home to the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, in Big Bear Lake since its inception 25 years ago.
“It’s a major accomplishment,” said Darien Schaefer, CEO of Visit Bear, regarding the new building. He said the agency has incorporated new technology that is cutting edge and will improve the overall visitor experience.
For the full story CLICK HERE
