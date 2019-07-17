Big Bear Lake Mobile Notary is a new service headed by Kathleen Reynolds.
Reynolds offers free notary services to veterans, members of police and sheriff’s departments, firefighters and first responders.
“We live in the greatest country in the world because of these men and women,” Reynolds said. “It is my small way of saying ‘thank you for your service.’”
Appointments can be held at the customer’s home, place of business or Reynolds’ office at Keller Williams where she is a licensed Realtor. Appointment hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and evenings and weekends upon request. Notary fees are $15 per signature. She accepts cash, credit or debit cards at the time of the appointment.
To book a signing, call Reynolds at 909-965-8548 or visit
www.bigbearlakemobilenotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.