Who knew BLT’s restaurant name doesn’t just stand for the sandwich? According to new owners Garrett Yarbrough and Amanda Adamkavicius, BLT’s stands for the best lunch in town. Yarbrough and Adamkavicius plan to provide the best lunch and more at the Big Bear Boulevard eatery.
Yarbrough began BLT’s buying process in May. The previous restaurant owner, Steve Bisson, gave Yarbrough the restaurant keys on Sept. 19. That day, “the previous owner (Bisson), the broker and I opened a 12-year-old bottle of scotch and talked for about three hours,” Yarbrough said. “We talked about plans for this place, the future, Bisson’s retirement, and the next morning I woke up as a restaurant owner.”
Yarbrough and Adamkavicius worked together at the Val Verde School District. Yarbrough left his job as a district security officer for the school district, and Adamkavicius is still a teacher in Perris. The couple still reside in Redlands and commute daily to work at their new restaurant.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.