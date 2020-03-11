Bob Cisneros won’t be around when the Big Bear Alpine Zoo moves to its new location this summer. Instead, Cisneros will be in Salt Lake City taking care of exotic animals at the Hogle Zoo.
Cisneros, who spent the past five years as the curator of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, leaves his post at the end of March to take a new job as curator of large carnivores and ungulates at the Salt Lake City zoo. The opportunity was too good to pass up, Cisneros said, adding that it was one of the most difficult decisions he’s had to make.
“It’s been an amazing journey, and I leave Big Bear with a great sense of accomplishment,” Cisneros said. “I will truly miss this unique and beautiful little town.”
Under Cisneros’ watch, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo implemented the modernization of animal welfare science and proactive animal care. Exhibits were improved to reflect natural surroundings. Staff participated in industry-based professional development and offered behavior-based enrichment and interpretation programs.
New equipment including several scales enabling staff to weigh every animal from a 700-pound grizzly to a 95-gram bird, three anesthesia machines, a dental cleaning unit, dental x-ray imaging machine and a full body wireless x-ray imaging machine. Monthly wellness exams were instituted for the resident animals including weight-loss programs and nutrition improvements.
