Newsletters aren’t new. But in the business of journalism, they are somewhat new to complement print and digital products. The Grizzly has launched its latest newsletter, Good Morning Big Bear, on
July 19.
Delivered via email to your inbox early, Good Morning Big Bear a digest of news items to help you navigate your day. Weather alerts, traffic and road construction alerts, meetings you might want to attend, news you may have missed or stories we are working on, just for fun and Throwback Thursday are included. Look for a sports recap when the Big Bear High School prep teams return to action and a list of activities and events to help you plan your day or weekend. All of this and a little more can be found in Good Morning Big Bear.
Good Morning Big Bear is delivered to your inbox Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday around
5:30 a.m. On Wednesday, you receive Big Bear Grizzly headlines, which are the stories featured in that day’s issue of the paper.
So how do you make sure you don’t miss out on your morning Big Bear briefing? Just sign up. All newsletters are free. All you have to do is register for the newsletter you want to receive.
In addition to Good Morning Big Bear and Big Bear Headlines, sign up for Breaking News Alerts, Big Bear Now and Your E-edition is ready.
Breaking News Alerts are issued when the Grizzly staff posts breaking news on the Big Bear Grizzly website. This could be a fire, traffic accident or plane crash, or a weather alert, flood or earthquake for example.
Big Bear Now will feature one of the compelling stories found inside the monthly magazine that you may have missed. It will be delivered to your inbox on Sundays for your reading pleasure.
And if you are an E-edition subscriber to the Big Bear Grizzly, you can be notified when the edition is ready for you to read. Print subscribers have access to the E-edition for free.
To sign up for any of our newsletters or new alerts, visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net to register.
Newsletters are a snippet of what’s going on in the community for Big Bear residents and visitors. They complement the core publications: Big Bear Grizzly, Grizzly Weekender, Big Bear Now and
bigbeargrizzly.net. Newsletters are just another way to connect with our readers, says Judi Bowers, publisher. “We want to provide the news and information you may need in a quick, easily accessible format to get you started on your day,” Bowers says.
If you have suggestions for items to include in Good Morning Big Bear, or another newsletter idea, let us know. Call Sarah Morin for Good Morning Big Bear ideas at 909-316-6821, or Bowers at
909-866-3457.
