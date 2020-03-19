As of this time, there are still no cases of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear. And San Bernardino County remains at five cases as of now.
Earlier today, Visit Big Bear made the difficult decision to encourage visitors not to visit Big Bear for now in light of the coronavirus. The move is to protect the health and well-being of Big Bear residents and business owners.
Additionally, Bear Valley Unified School District joined all San Bernardino County schools in extending the closure through at least until May 1.
"There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Big Bear Valley and very few reported in our county, but with that said we can’t be cavalier or assume that Big Bear is free of the coronavirus," said Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick. "It is best to assume that we have undetected cases here, even if later we determine that the bullet was dodged."
Herrick went on to state that Big Bear doesn't have a method to isolate or inoculate ourselves, and that is why he supports Visit Big Bear's statement encouraging visitors to postpone coming to Big Bear for now. "Realize that Visit Big Bear’s mission is to increase tourism, but they also recognize we are a small and tight knit community," Herrick went on to state. "With that said, my advice is simple: assume that the threat is imminent and that our exposure is no less or no more than any other city in Southern California. And please practice social distancing, wash your hands, if you are sick call your doctor and if you need to visit our local rural hospital, call ahead. Our resolve has been previously tested by major wildland fires, severe earthquakes and lengthy droughts. We can and we will get through this together.
"Please help minimize the health risks to yourself and the community and if you do that, you can also minimize the inevitable economic fallout. And by all means please support our local businesses whenever possible."
