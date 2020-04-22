Press conferences held about an hour apart presented slightly different messages as to relaxing stay-at-home restrictions in San Bernardino County and California.
At 11 a.m. San Bernardino County officials revealed an updated dashboard for COVID-19 data. During the same news conference, Curt Hagman, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said he understands the big question on everyone’s mind is when would the restrictions be lifted to reopen the economy of the county.
He said the county is guided by the mandates set by the state of California and referenced Governor Gavin Newsom’s six key points to meet before re-opening. Those include a downward trend in positive cases and hospitalizations, adequate testing and hospital capacity. Hagman said he was looking forward the timeline offered by the governor, that he was hoping would come later int he day.
But, Hagman said, this is Earth Day, and while we are under a stay-at-home order, he is still encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors under certain limitations. This weekend, Hagman said, San Bernardino County is relaxing restrictions and opening, in a passive manner, county parks, lakes, trails and golf courses on a limited scale.
People should still practice social distancing, wear face covering and practice good hygiene and not touch their face, Hagman said. All activities will be limited to those within immediate families/household.
At noon, Newsom held his daily briefing with the entire state expecting some definitive answers and possibly a timeline as to when or how the stay-at-home order would be lifted and how to meet the six key points. Newsome said there is no date as to when. He said he wished he could provide a specific date as to when he could turn on the switch, but he doesn’t have one.
Newsom said in working with his partners in Washington state and Oregon, there is progress on one indicator, hospital capacity. So that is where the restrictions are loosening. Newsom said scheduled surgeries will be allowed. He clarified these are not elective type surgeries for plastic surgery for example, but things that are necessary such as for tumors or heart valves, so the situation does not become acute.
As surgeries are allowed to take place, the situation will be monitored so hospitals don’t become overloaded and impact surge capacity, Newsom said.
At the county press conference, it was announced that the county has significant hospital capacity. Hospitalizations and ICU patients related to COVID-19 are leveling off. The county has the capacity for 300 ICU patients and currently has about 60. There are 250 surge capacity beds in use, with 1,085 available. There are 152 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized and 200 suspected COVID-19 patients. The data shows 307 ventilators are in use.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manger, said city parks have continued to allow passive activity, but barricades on the parking lots for the parks are being removed today. The city public parking lots will also reopen, Rush said. City parks are Boulder Bay, Veterans and Rotary parks
As far as the governor’s message, Rush said he is encouraged by what Newsom said and feels we are moving closer to lifting restrictions, but we aren’t there yet. While on a conference call with the county CEO and all city mangers in the county earlier today, Rush said he made a pitch for local flexibility in lifting restrictions.
Rush is scheduled to make a presentation April 27 to the City Council on a framework for re-opening the city. The presentation is slated for information only, no decision, and will be presented at the regular City Council meeting, which will be held on Zoom.
The latest data provided by San Bernardino County shows an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county but no change in the cases in Big Bear. The results of the testing held in Big Bear Lake are not yet available.
San Bernardino County now has 1,578 confirmed cases, up 6 percent from yesterday. Big Bear has six cases, four in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area. There have been 72 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county, none in Big Bear.
