COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, the state, the county and in Big Bear.
As of press time, there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear. One case is in the city of Big Bear Lake, that of Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick, and the second in the unincorporated area, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
Confirmed cases in San Bernardino County increased to 125 as of press time, with four deaths attributed to COVID-19. Data is updated daily usually after 5 p.m. The number of cases could increase after results of a drive-through testing event held March 27 are available. The results are expected on Friday, April 3.
As of March 30, the county began releasing data related to where those with positive results live. The numbers listed on the county dashboard are by census-designated place, according to David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County. A second drive-thru testing site is set for Thursday, April 2, in Victorville. As more test kits become available, more testing events will be held, Wert said.
Asked why the numbers in San Bernardino County, the largest county geographically in the country, are lower in comparison to other areas of the Southland, Wert said it’s due to the rate of testing kits made available in San Bernardino County. There has been a lag in getting tests, he said, adding that he expects the numbers to increase as more tests are administered.
Rush said he is encouraged by the Big Bear community and its overall adherence to staying at home and social distancing. He also said he is encouraged, at this point, with only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear. Rush said he likes to find the silver linings where he can.
Preliminary discussions on strategies for reopening Big Bear have begun on a very preliminary basis, Rush said. The goal is to make sure to position the Valley to be able to jump-start the reopening at the right time. It’s way too early to know when the right time will be, Rush said.
The next few weeks will tell a lot, Rush said. His main priority is making sure the community is safe and Big Bear is safe for visitors. No one wants to make the call to reopen and lift the stay at home order too soon, Rush said.
COVID-19 is a serious situation, Rush said. At the end of the day, the efforts are to get the community through this, he said. Rush said he can’t imagine the governor will “flip the switch” for everyone in the state at one time. His goal is to keep Big Bear with minimal cases so the time of stay at home and closures will be shorter.
With that in mind, all events supported by the city of Big Bear Lake have been canceled through June 1. The city and Visit Big Bear will review events scheduled for June and later in the summer to determine if any can take place. Most are being rescheduled for later in the summer or fall when possible.
Rush said he is hopeful for a good summer and a good fireworks show on the Fourth of July in Big Bear. The next few weeks will provide more clarity in regard to the spread of COVID-19 and discussions of a possible target date for moving forward, he said.
California appears to be in better shape than other states such as New York. Rush said Governor Newsom’s taking action early might work in our favor.
Big Bear and county leaders are working collaboratively to coordinate efforts to keep the Valley and its residents safe. Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis in a video message, said the health of all Fire Department personnel is monitored regularly as a precaution so the department can continue to provide service to Big Bear residents. He said plans are in place for command, operations, planning, logistics, safety and public information.
The Fire Department administration office is closed, but will handle duties remotely as needed, Willis said. All engines and ambulances are fully staffed and ready to respond. At this point, there has not been an increase in medical aid calls for service, Willis said. He reminded anyone with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, not to dial 9-1-1. Contact your primary physician for instructions.
Staying home, social or physical distancing and good hygiene are the best methods for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve, all officials say.
“We will get through it, I know we’ll get though it,” Rush said.
