Larry Cooke moved to a seat in the audience at the July 18 Big Bear Municipal Water District board meeting. As a board member and local businessman, his own actions came under question. He needed to recuse himself from taking part in the discussion as a board member to be able to answer the questions as a member of the public.
Cooke has been accused of building and installing docks without a permit issued by the MWD as well as doing work below the highwater line.
As the owner of Big Bear Dock and Marine, for many years Cooke has built and installed docks for boat and property owners on Big Bear Lake. When he was elected to the MWD board, his business continued, but he said he chose not to do any installations on Big Bear Lake to avoid any potential conflict due to his elected position.
The policies apply to everyone, according to the MWD legal counsel present at the meeting. Mike Stephenson, general manager of the MWD said the district must enforce the rules that are in place or change the rules.
Which is what the board may choose to do following a workshop to hammer out the details and interpretation of the rules that are in place. No date for the workshop has been set.
