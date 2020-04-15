Due to a technical glitch of some kind, San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 dashboard wasn’t updated April 14. New numbers were released April 15 showing a modest increase of 19 new cases in the county.
The total now sits at 996 total cases with more than 10,000 tests administered. The new data shows no new cases in Big Bear. The five positives in the Valley has stood for several days, with three in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area of Big Bear City.
With those numbers holding steady for Big Bear, it’s possible some or all of those five have recovered. At least one has, Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick. He told The Grizzly he feels 99 percent, just still a little tired. He has returned to Big Bear and is back to work
A drive-thru-testing site is scheduled for Big Bear Lake Friday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing site will be at the Big Bear Mountain Resort/Snow Summit auxiliary parking lot on Fox Farm Road. Appointments are necessary to be tested. The appointment window is expected to open sometime tomorrow.
The drive-through testing site is open to any San Bernardino County resident, but county and Big Bear officials are encouraging out of area residents to choose one of the other testing sites closer to their own place of residence. The county cannot limit a test site to residents of a community or give them priority, according to David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County. With the potential for inclement weather, primarily rain, travel is a deterrent for those coming from out the area, officials hope.
As more information becomes available regarding appointments, we will update the story.
