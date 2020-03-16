Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church in Big Bear City would like to welcome guests, but can’t. As of now, all in-person worship, meetings and gatherings are suspended until further notice, following governmental guidelines. Simple Suppers are also suspended until further notice.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy can be reached at 909-744-7900 for questions and pastoral needs including prayers and blessings. The Seventh-day Adventist Church at 349 E. North Shore Drive in Big Bear City is closed.
