The crowd was sparse, about 40 people with many being public officials, at the July 31 Caltrans town hall meeting in Big Bear Lake. State Route 330 construction projects and the closure planned for September were on the agenda. Most people voiced concern about the solar-powered signal and fixing potholes.
Emily Leinen, public information officer for Caltrans District 8, provided a brief overview of the construction projects on Highway 330 that include culvert repair, the bridge rail replacement and the rock-fall barrier project. Leinen said the culvert project has little impact on traffic as the work is done behind K-rails.
The bridge project involves solar traffic signals that control traffic up and down bound on the highway. Leinen said the project is on schedule. The signal will be moved to the second bridge site in August and will remain in place until December.
The rock-fall project includes a drapery, drainage and excavation. The closure is 12 days, Sept. 9-20. “It’s not 15, not 30, it’s 12 days,” Leinen said. The contractor will work 24 hours to complete the work.
Leinen said a design meeting three years ago regarding the rock-fall barrier project determined that a full closure is the most cost efficient and best for all. A partial closure to allow for traffic even on weekends would have extended the project up to three months, she said.
When it came time for questions, members of the audience began with questions regarding why there are so many potholes on State Route 330 and what causes them. Then the questions moved to the solar traffic signal and the delays in getting on and off the mountain.
According to Caltrans, the traffic light is set for 90 seconds. The delays are due to heavy traffic volume. On Fridays, the light is adjusted to favor up bound traffic, staying green for longer periods until it is triggered to change by a down bound vehicle entering the que. On Sundays, the signal favors down bound traffic.
Throughout the question and answer period, Leinen reminded the audience that using alternate routes is the best way to avoid the delays. She agreed that GPS systems, Google and Apple maps will send motorists the shortest route, which in terms of miles is using Highway 330 to Highway 18. But it may not be the quickest nor the most scenic, she said. During the Fourth of July holiday she personally suggested to callers to use Highway 38 or Highway 18, Leinen said.
Leinen also reminded the audience to use the QuickMap app, which is a free download available for Apple and Android operating systems. It provides real-time road information, including road closures, heavy traffic, chain control and more. She also said the Caltrans Twitter feed is quicker in terms of obtaining information on roads and road work than other Caltrans social media and digital platforms.
Jim Miller, field representative for San Bernardino County supervisor Dawn Rowe, suggested creating a Caltrans Big Bear Valley Facebook page to provide more social media posts that aren’t buried in the general District 8 page.
Adding more changeable message signs at key locations regarding traffic, with real-time information was also suggested. Loren Hafen, owner of Holloway’s Marina in Big Bear Lake, asked if it’s possible to change the traffic flow to only up bound traffic on Fridays and down bound on Sundays to force motorists to take other routes.
Wade Reeser, president of Big Bear Mountain Resort, said the forum is reactive, and should have taken place some time ago to allow for a more input. The one weekend the road will be closed is also when the U.S. Open of Mountain Biking takes place at Snow Summit. “Had we known months ago, we could have coordinated better,” Reeser said. As a community, the goal is to drive business during the shoulder season, he said. Caltrans must have a schedule of projects that could be provided in January so the community can plan would be helpful, Reeser said.
“We can survive,” Reeser said. The closure may be inconvenient, but it’s doable. He did ask for a commitment that no other construction take place on other roads during the closure period.
Leinen said she has been told by project managers and engineers that no other work will occur during the September closure. She said a schedule is available, but delays can happen for various reasons.
Reeser also questioned the timing of the traffic signal to continue until December. He said the latest it should be in place is Nov. 15 due to heavy winter traffic.
After close to two hours, Leinen assure the small crowd that remained that she would take all the ideas, suggestions and questions back to the various departments for consideration. She said she wants to work with the business community to gather more input on projects, which are for the safety of the traveling public.
