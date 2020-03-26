Sheriff's deputies from the Big Bear Station have closed North Shore Drive between Greenway Drive and Michael Drive in Big Bear City for an investigation.
Deputies were called at 6:47 a.m. for a report of what appeared to be a dead body on the side of the road, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff's Station. It has been confirmed that there is a deceased person, she said.
Since the circumstances are unknown, all procedures were followed to secure the scene. The San Bernardino County coroner is en route, as are detectives from the Sheriff's Department Specialized Homicide Division.
The road will remain closed until the coroner arrives and completes the investigation before removing the body, Swantek said.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
