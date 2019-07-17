7K CrossFit in Big Bear Lake received high praise from California State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte. The assemblyman recognized 7K CrossFit as the Outstanding Small Business of the Month.
Big Bear residents Pat Burton and Andy Meadors opened the CrossFit box earlier this year. They are certified CrossFit coaches and athletes. Their partnership began with a vision to provide a fitness center for their community that offers a proven, fun and results-measured program that is also one of the fastest growing fitness trends in the country.
The 7K CrossFit name was conceived from the unique fact of operating a fitness center in 7,000 foot elevation (7K). Many professional athletes are looking to train at higher altitudes for its superior conditioning.
7K CrossFit continuously raises money for local charities. Their most recent fundraiser, 7K for 7 Stars, benefits the Seven Stars Foundation, an organization that provides scholarships for the children of military service members to attend YMCA camps across the nation. Their goal is to provide financial, emotional, and educational assistance for military families as a small token of thanks for their sacrifice.
“This amazing organization raises money to send the children of our military men and women to summer camp,” Obernolte said. “This year they funded scholarships for nearly 300 kids — what an extraordinary success. I was honored to join them at their 7K for 7 Stars event earlier this month. 7K CrossFit not only provides a great workout, but they also support a great cause. It is a pleasure to recognize 7K CrossFit as my Small Business of the Month.”
7K CrossFit was also named Best Fitness Center in the Best of Big Bear Readers Choice Awards sponsored by the Big Bear Grizzly. Burton and Meadors started as CrossFit athletes and became coaches before becoming partners in 7K CrossFit, which opened Jan. 7.
7K CrossFit is at 41922 Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 310-780-5232, email hi@7kcrossfit.com or visit www.7kcrossfit.com.
