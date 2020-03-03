The first election results are in for San Bernardino County showing Jay Obernolte leading in his bid for a Congressional seat. And it appears Dawn Rowe will hold onto her county supervisor seat.
Measure I, the measure to form a community facilities district to augment funding for Big Bear Fire Department, is behind with 28 percent of the precincts reporting in early results.
Rick Herrick and Thurston Smith lead the field in the race for the State Assembly District 33 seat.
Obernolte, who is vying to fill the U.S House of Representatives seat being vacated by Paul Cook, leads with 36 percent of the vote. Christine Bubser has 26.5 percent followed closely by Tim Donnelly with 22.3 percent.
Big Bear Mayor Rick Herrick has 18.7 percent of the vote in his bid to fill Obernolte's seat in the California State Assembly. He trails Thurston Smith, who has 39.7 percent with 32 percent of the precincts reporting.
Measure I needs a two-thirds majority to pass. The first results show yes votes at 44.46 percent and no at 55.54 percent.
Dawn Rowe currently holds a 59.17 percent lead in the San Bernardino County Supervisors race for District 3. Her nearest competitor, Eddie Tejeda is at 16.93 percent. If Rowe holds onto to her lead, she will win the election at this stage. A candidate needs 50 percent or more of the vote to avoid a runoff in November.
The next update is scheduled for approximately 10:30 p.m. It's unknown if the update will be on time as early results came in close to 9 p.m.
As updates become available, this post will be updated. A special edition of Good Morning, Big Bear will be published tomorrow with election results as they are available. Look for result updates throughout the day March 4 on bigbeargrizzly.net.
