Big Bear officials, first responders and health care providers are prepared if COVID-19 reaches the mountaintop. San Bernardino County officials are taking similar steps in preparation for the possibility of the coronavirus finding its way to the county.
At its March 9 meeting, the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting heard from City Manager Frank Rush, Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis and Bear Valley Community Healthcare District CEO John Friel regarding how Big Bear is prepared for COVID-19.
At this time, there are still no reported cases of the coronavirus in San Bernardino County, including Big Bear. That message was reiterated by San Bernardino County public health officials during the March 10 Board of Supervisors meeting. The county Board of Supervisors approved an emergency item to its agenda declaring a local health emergency to allow for additional preparedness measures.
For the full story CLICK HERE
