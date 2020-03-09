CBS Television Broadcasting Company is filming in
Big Bear.
Crews area on location to film an episode of the TV show "Seal Team" in an area near Bear Mountain Resort. Filming takes place from Monday through Thursday, March 9-12, weather permitting.
The production includes a cast of actors in costume dressed as military or insurgent personnel. Television props will include replicas of AR or AK weapons and other firearms, firing blank ammunition and controlled explosions.
CBS has obtained all of the necessary permits for filming and all local first responders have been notified of the production. Film locations will be monitored by security and not open to public access. All filming will be cancelled if weather is extreme.
