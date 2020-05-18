Big Bear Connected organized the Joyful Noise Parade on May 17 to honor Big Bear heroes.
Cars, pickups and motorcycles made their way around the entire Big Bear Valley weaving through the parking lots or in front of fire stations, sheriff's stations, the hospital and more to say thank you to those essential workers who have been on the front lines since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.