Jennifer Forrest wants to do more for her son, Anthony, and the rest of the Big Bear High School Class of 2020. So she’s planning a parade.
Following the Big Bear High School drive-thru graduation ceremony on June 12, Forrest is organizing a senior graduation parade through Big Bear Valley from the high school to the Village.
The parade route will leave Big Bear High School grounds on June 12 and go north on Maple Lane. At the light, the parade will turn left onto Big Bear Boulevard, and remain on the boulevard until Pine Knot Avenue. The parade ends in the Village at Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive.
“Our cars will be decorated and other family members, friends and community members can still come out and support them,” Jennifer says. “I’m hoping that lots of people will come out and cheer them on. The whole thing should last about two hours.”
The Big Bear Fire Department has already agreed to escort the parade. “This is parent organized,” Jennifer says. The school is not allowed to organize parades, she adds.
The Big Bear High School drive-thru graduation ceremony is on June 12, beginning at 10 a.m. at the high school.
Jennifer suggested that the 2020 senior yard signs could be moved to Maple Lane the night before or the morning of graduation to add to the festive occasion. Several parents have offered their assistance and support. The parade information is available on a variety of Facebook pages.
More information will be available in the June 10 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. See the map of the parade route online at www.bigbeargrizzy.net.
—Kathy Portie
