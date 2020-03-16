Big Bear senior citizens who have signed up for the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services nutrition program can still get scheduled lunches. The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District has made changes so that those in the program may pick up lunch on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 12:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center.
According to Lorie Judd, assistant regional manager, the Senior Center will conduct drive-thru services at the specified times for participants.
Other park district programs including senior activities, bingo and activity classes have been halted for now, Judd said.
One project that hasn’t been halted is the replacement of playground equipment at Sugarloaf and Meadow parks. “We have almost $200,000 of new playground equipment for those sites,” Judd said. “We have to take the sites back to virgin ground before we can install the new equipment. It’s going to be very exciting.”
As of Monday, March 16, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo remains open, too, Judd said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call the zoo office at 909-584-1299. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Judd said schedules and programs are very fluid in response to COVID-19. If there are any questions regarding park district operations, call the park district office at 909-866-9700.
