The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District is keeping its parks open for passive use amid te COVID-19 emergency.
Glenn Jacklin, division manager of operations for the San Bernardino County Special Districts Department, said the county Board of Supervisors have not blocked usage of playground equipment or skate parks as of March 26.
“At this point, the Board of Supervisors are allowing passive play spaces to remain open,” Jacklin said. This includes playground equipment where available. Playground equipment has been removed at Sugarloaf and Meadow Park for a planned replacement project. The sites have to be returned to virgin ground prior to installation.
The park district manages several parks in Big Bear Valley including Meadow Park, Ski Beach, Sugarloaf Park, Dana Point Park, Erwin Lake Park, Miller Park, the Bark Park and the BMX Park.
It is important to remember that while parks are open, the stay-at-home order does prohibit group gatherings.
Jacklin said the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and Big Bear Valley Senior Center remain closed. The closure has been extended through April 18, he said. Meals are still available for pick-up at the Senior Center for those participating in the senior nutrition program. Jacklin said that was important to keep going. “For a lot of our seniors, some days that’s the only meal they get,” Jacklin said.
For more information about the park district, visit www.bigbearparks.com or call the park district office at 909-866-9700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.