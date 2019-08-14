Paving project within the city of Big Bear Lake began in mid July and will continue until October.
Work takes place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Project work includes concrete improvements, asphalt removal, repaving and more.
“No Parking” signs with the exact date of the street rehabilitation are posted adjacent to the areas of work at least two days in advance of the work. If unexpected delays occur, the new date will be posted at least 48 hours prior to the rescheduled date.
Residents in the affected areas can park in their driveways on scheduled days. Traffic control will be in place. Traffic may be restricted at times. Off stree parking is available as long as restrictions aren't posted.
Trash pick up and mail delivery are not affected.
