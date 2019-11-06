MountainTop Strings of California hosts a pasta dinner fundraiser at Community Church Big Bear’s Historic Chapel Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to
8 p.m.
The event supports the Medel family’s high cost of medical bills. Felipe Medel has experienced ongoing major medical issues including a lengthy hospital stay and time in ICU.
Dinner includes spaghetti, soda, garlic bread, salad and desert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets are also available for opportunity drawings. Live music is provided by MountainTop Strings musicians.
To purchase tickets or make a donation, contact Laura Craig at
858-775-9433. Tickets are also sold at the door.
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.