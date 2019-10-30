Caltrans conducts a one-way flagging operation on State Route 38 Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30 and 31, for pavement repairs.
From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday the work will be done on Highway 38 between Greenway Drive and Paradise Way. Work will be conducted between Paradise Way and Shore Drive on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Work is also continuing on Highway 18 with one-way flagging operations. Work crews are on State Route 18 in the Arctic Circle Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and from Snow Valley to Lakeview Point Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit
www.dot.ca.gov and check on projects for District 8 San Bernardino County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.