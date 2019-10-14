Thirty cyclists left Big Bear on Oct 9. On Oct. 13 they pedaled into Mammoth Mountain to celebrate the 25th annual Peak to Peak Pedal.
The fundraiser benefits the United States Adaptive Recreation Center, and this year's efforts raised $128,000 for the center based at Bear Mountain Resort. USARC provides those with physical and mental disabilities the ability to enjoy winter and summer sporting activities.
This year's riders battled brutal winds, construction and chilly temperatures on their ride between the two winter resorts. As they headed to their first stop in Barstow on day one cross winds up to 30 mph made the ride challenging. Winds continued on day two, and adding to that, construction and related detours meant the riders were given rides for a portion of the day. Climbing in the wind was also a challenge.
As the riders departed Lake Diaz they were bundled up to ward off the cold. The temperature was 28 degrees as they headed to Bishop. The group rode the last leg from Bishop to Mammoth on Sunday, Oct. 13. After celebrating and some well deserved rest, the riders and support staff head back to Big Bear Oct. 14. They will be driving instead of pedaling on the return journey. Look for the stories on the riders in the Oct. 16 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly
