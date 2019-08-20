Following a routine compliance check, Big Bear deputies arrested member of the PENI gang in Sugarloaf. PENI is Public Enemy No. 1, a street gang that originated in Long Beach.
On Aug. 17, deputies from the Multi-Enforcement Team and patrol deputies of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station conducted a routine compliance check on Donovan Hogan, 46, at a residence in the 200 block of Holmes Lane in Sugarloaf. Hogan is a documented and self-admitted PENI gang member. He is on Post Release Community Supervision stemming from a previous charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of former Governor Jerry Brown’s 2011 Realignment Plan known as AB109 to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring the state of California to lower its prison population, offenders with nonviolent, nonsexual and nonserious convictions serve reduced sentences in county jails and are then placed on PRCS through the county’s Probation Department after release.
Initial contact with Hogan during the compliance check led to a brief struggle, and Hogan was placed into handcuffs. During a search of Hogan, deputies located a loaded handgun with the serial numbers removed, as well as methamphetamine, on his person.
Hogan was detained without further incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of being in possession of narcotics while in possession of a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obliteration of identification numbers of a firearm. Hogan remains in custody without the possibility of bail with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 20 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.
The Multi-Enforcement Team of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station works proactively with Big Bear patrol deputies, county Probation officers, and state parole officers to routinely conduct home visits and searches on local parolees and probationers pursuant to the terms and conditions of their release.
