The American Legion Riders Chapter 584 and American Legion Post 584 host the inaugural Picking & Jamming event with the Guitars 4 Vets group Sunday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Post 584.
Guitars for Vets helps with healing power of music for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. All are welcome to bring a guitar, banjo or fiddle and join in the jam. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email bigbearamericanlegion@gmail.com. The American Legion Post 584 is at 41606 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
