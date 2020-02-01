The US Forest Service conducted pile burning in the Sugarloaf area Jan. 31, completing 107 acres.
If conditions remain safe, Forest Service crews are expected to return Saturday, Feb. 1, to continue its pile burning operation in the Sugarloaf area. Flames and smoke may be visible in the Big Bear area during the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.