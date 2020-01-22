Fire crews from the US National Forest are back out on the forest taking advantage of weather conditions. They continue to conduct prescribed fires to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the San Bernardino National Forest. The work is being done to maintain facility and community defense throughout the forest.
Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods. Burning is planned throughout the week at several locations in the San Bernardino National Forest.
• Big Bear area neighborhoods of Moonridge, the ski resorts, Sugarloaf and Erwin Lake — 100 acres.
• Forest Road 1N09 (City Creek Road) at Highway 330 — 20 acres.
• Angelus Oaks, east side of Highway 38 behind residences — 30 acres in 300 piles.
For more information, follow the San Bernardino National Forest on Twitter at twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF to receive daily burn notices. A Twitter account is not required to access the account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.