Big Bear Valley’s utility providers gather Friday, Nov. 22, to celebrate, enjoy food and for bragging rights. The 5th annual Chili Cook-off and Ping-Pong Tournament pits the utility company teams across the table. And this year, emergency service personnel are getting in on the fun.
To enter, each person must donate five canned goods or $5 to the Utilities Food Drive Challenge. Last year’s event raised more than $5,000 for St. Joseph’s Food Panty in cash and food. Each can counts for $1.
Attendees sample homemade chili during the evening brought by the different agencies. In 2018, the Big Bear Municipal Water District won the chili cook-off taking home the coveted red apron.
Following chili tasting, the real competition begins at the ping-pong table. This year, the Big Bear Fire Department will square off against the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station first. The winning team competes against the winner of the overall tournament. Last year, the Big Bear Department of Water and Power ran the tables taking home the golden pingpong paddle trophy.
Competing in the tournament are Bear Valley Electric Service, MWD, DWP, Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency and Big Bear Disposal.
“The Utilities Food Drive Challenge is a tradition BVES looks forward to every year because we get to partner with our fellow utility providers to support this community that we all care deeply about,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “We are grateful for the work of St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and take pride in ensuring the organization can continue providing meals for those in need throughout our
community.”
The event takes place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 5 to 9 p.m. Look for more information on the winners at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
