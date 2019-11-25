The wind will come before the snow in Big Bear Valley this week. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the San Bernardino County mountains including Big Bear Valley from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
West winds of 35 to 50 mph are possible with gusts up to 75 mph. Winds may damage trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Bear Valley Electric has alerted customers of potential rolling blackouts Monday between noon and 6 p.m. This could result from transmission line de-energization in other communities throughout the High Desert because of an elevated wildfire threat.
Bear Valley Electric imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison. That transmission could be directly impacted if Edison proactively shuts down parts of its grid.
Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations as a precaution or dial 911 if they are unable to secure alternative power during an outage. To ensure safety, customers are advised to take the following proactive measures:
• Use surge protectors.
• Make an emergency kit.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer closed.
For more information, call 800-808-2837 or visit www.bves.com.
