Bear Valley Electric Service is searching for why power is out to a portion of Big Bear Lake.
The power outage occurred about 1:30 p.m. and affects 580 customers, according to Bear Valley Electric. Crews are searching for the cause.
Power is out in an area that stretches from about Knickerbocker Road on the west to about Thrush Drive on the east.
As soon as there is more information, this story will be updated.
