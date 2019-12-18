Just as Big Bear was starting its day Dec. 17, it went dark.
Bear Valley experienced an almost Valleywide power outage that hit around 7 a.m. Paul Marconi, director of Bear Valley Electric Service, said the outage hit the North Shore, Big Bear City and portions of Big Bear Lake, as well as Fawnskin. Residents reported outages in Lake William, Erwin Lake, the Fox Farm area, Sugarloaf, Eagle Point, Fawnksin and Big Bear City.
Some of the areas had power restored within 30 or 40 minutes, while other areas took longer.
Bear Valley Electric crews were dispatched quickly to search for the cause, Marconi said. Early on he told The Grizzly that no problems were reported by SoCal Edison, so Bear Valley Electric was checking its circuits first.
The problem was isolated to an old direct bearing line near the Big Bear Airport, Marconi said. Crews were able to do a work around to get power restored to the Valley as they looked for the cause. Once it was found, Marconi said the decision was made to hold off searching for the exact section of the line until after the
holiday period.
The supply to the substation as it is now will remain until there is less demand on the supply system, Marconi said. The upcoming holiday period will bring an influx of visitors to the Valley, coupled with the prediction of snow for Christmas week.
Troubleshooting the lines could potentially take the circuit down and create power outages, Marconi said. So as not to impact the residents and visitors during the holidays, the troubleshooting will take place in January, he said.
The power outage left several businesses in the dark for the early morning. Essential services were operational with the use of generators. North Shore Elementary School was ready to transport its students to Baldwin Lane Elementary School for the day. With no power, there was also no heat and phones were down.
With temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, the safety of the students was paramount, thus the decision to transport the students to the East Valley school. However, power was restored just before the students boarded buses to Baldwin Lane, so they remained at the North Shore campus.
Residents and visitors are reminded to be prepared, especially during winter months when weather can impact utility services, as well as roads. Keep flashlights on hand, wood for the fireplace, vehicles full of fuel and cell phones charged.
Those with medical needs should consider investing in a generator to avoid medical emergencies related to power outages, if possible.
