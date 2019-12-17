UPDATE: 9:54 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17: With power back on at North Shore Elementary prior to physically moving students to an alternate site, Bear Valley Unified School District officials have decided to keep North Shore students at the North Shore school. North Shore Elementary is on its regular schedule today.
Phones remain out district-wide.
-----------------------------------------------------
Due to a prolonged power outage in Big Bear Lake, North Shore Elementary School students are being bused to Baldwin Lane Elementary School for the day.
Bear Valley Unified officials made the decision to move students due to the cold and not having heat due to the power outage.
Students will be transported back to North Shore at 1:15 p.m. then transported home by normal means.
At this time, some areas have had power restored. But many areas are still in the dark.
