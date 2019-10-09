Bear Valley Electric Service issued an alert that power outages are possible in Big Bear due to the fire danger shutoffs.
Areas affected include Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William. High winds are possible Oct. 10 and 11, which prompted the Public Safety Power Shutoff. Since BVES receives power from Southern California Edison, it's possible the entire Valley could experience power outages.
BVES will monitor conditions and issue notifications via all possible avenues, including local media and social media in the event of an outage.
