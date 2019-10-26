Bear Valley Electric Service is alerting customers that they may proactively turn off power in Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William starting Sunday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 28, to mitigate wildfire risk and protect the community during the extreme weather conditions that are forecasted for the area.
Bear Valley Electric crews will monitor real time weather stations and minimize the outages to just those periods where weather conditions warrant power shutoff for public safety.
The following areas — Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William — may experience high winds starting Sunday evening through Monday evening.
Bear Valley Electric has permission from the state of California to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect the safety of customers, their families and property.
Bear Valley Electric imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison. The entire Big Bear Valley could also be impacted if Edision proactively shuts down parts of its grid.
Bear Valley Electric is conducting outreach to customers who would have their service interrupted if a PSPS is implemented, and the company will provide updates via Facebook, voice messages, www.bves.com and Big Bear media.
Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations at this time, or dial 911 if they are unable to secure alternative power during a PSPS.
In the event that a proactive power shutoff occurs, crews will begin working to safely restore power when weather conditions improve and all power lines have been inspected. To ensure safety, customers are advised to take the following proactive measures:
• Use Surge Protectors: Plugging your valuable electronics including computers, television and cell phones into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged.
• Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are good to have on hand for a wide variety of situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials.
• Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days, so keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to ensure your food remains preserved during a power outage.
• Protect Yourself from the Cold: Winter season in Big Bear can be especially cold, so make sure you have plenty of blankets and warm clothing including hats, gloves and winter jackets to keep you and your family comfortable during a potential prolonged outage.
Bear Valley Electric will continue to monitor local conditions, weather forecasts and Edison's public communications and keep customers apprised of significant changes that could impact their service. For more information, customers are encouraged to call 800-808-2837, visit www.BVES.com or check out BVES on Facebook.
