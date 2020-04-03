There is crying in baseball. And softball. And golf. And track and field.
As school districts around California shuttered physical classrooms for the remainder of the school year earlier this week, the domino effect was felt in extracurricular activities including sports. With no school in session except for remote learning, sports practices or competitions are canceled.
Big Bear High School’s spring sports teams saw their seasons officially come to an end April 3 when commissioners of the 10 sections of the California Interscholastic Federation met in a telephone conference call to discuss their next steps. The group met back on March 17, but delayed a decision until April 3.
The CIF released a press release following the April 3 meeting announcing the cancellation of spring CIF events. “The California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue. As such, in consultation today with the 10 section commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring section, regional and state championship events.”
Ron Nocetti, CIF executive commissioner, said the CIF understands that it is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics. “As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes,” Nocetti said.
The Big Bear High School baseball team ends the season at 4-5, with nine games unplayed. The softball team, at 2-8, was eager to begin Cross Valley League play to show the improvement it has made in a tough early season schedule. Their remaining 14 games will not happen.
The boys golf team, which saw its first two matches canceled because the opposing school didn’t have enough players, never faced an opponent this year. By the time the first CVL cluster match came up on the schedules, schools were closed because of COVID-19, ending sporting events.
“It’s very disappointing that we didn’t have the opportunity to challenge for first place (in league) this year,” said Chris Leong, head golf coach. “I feel upset that Ryan (Flanders) did not have the opportunity to compete as a senior.”
The boys and girls track teams participated in a couple of meets before their season was cut short, including a Cross Valley League preview meet. Head track coach Ron Perkins issued a letter to his teams late April 2 informing them that their season is over.
“First off, let me start by saying my heart absolutely breaks for you,” Perkins wrote to his athletes. “I am so sorry this happened. … I know there is frustration, anger and disappointment. I know there are a lot of questions, and I am working on answers for you.”
Perkins advised his athletes to focus on their families and to follow social distancing and other health and safety guidelines. He encouraged the athletes to support each other.
Big Bear High School athletic director Dave Griffiths was unavailable for comment at press time. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
