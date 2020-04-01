Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients. Beds are being freed up and plans are in place if there is an increase in patients.
Resident patients at the hospital’s skilled nursing facility are being moved temporarily to Camp Oakes in Lake William. The move is strictly precautionary; no patients have presented symptoms of COVID-19.
The SNF wing of the hospital has room for 21 patients. Thirteen are currently housed there. Once the patients are transferred offsite, staff will prepare the wing for isolation patients, if it becomes necessary, said Kerri Jex, chief nursing officer for the hospital.
John Friel, CEO for the healthcare district, said the district has spent the past month preparing for what eventually could be a surge of patients related to COVID-19. Current protocol calls for screening and determining the needs of the patient under any medical emergency. Many patients are transferred off the mountain for care, and right now those larger hospitals have been able to receive patients, Friel said. But eventually, it’s possible patients cannot be transferred he said.
Bear Valley has acquired extra ventilators and increased staff in the respiratory therapy department to accommodate additional patients. Jex said.
Asked whether other sites such as a local hotel could be turned into a medical facility, Jex said those plans are in place under San Bernardino County’s public health department.
In addition to opening beds with the transfer of skilled nursing patients, there are other areas of the hospital that could be used to accommodate a surge internally, Jex said. Ideally, it’s better to treat patients at the local hospital who have COVID-19 rather than a hotel, she said.
Staffing models have also been prepared. There is staff for the SNF, acute and emergency departments. Staff can be shared and the state has waived the nurse to patient ratio during the coronavirus emergency, which helps, Jex said. There is also the possibility of using staff from the family health center and traveling nurses. Jex said there are also nurses who live in Big Bear but don’t work here who have offered their services and are going through the application process.
Bear Valley is a small rural community, and Friel said he believes that could be an advantage. Most people are adhering to the stay at home order, he said. Being more rural may help in loweing the spread of the coronavirus locally, he said.
But, Friel said, the community can’t count on COVID-19 not infecting people here. Right now, emergency room visits are down. “That’s a good thing,” Friel said. With the slopes closed, there are no skiers or snowboarders crowding the emergency department.
Friel said the district wants to remind the community to follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Follow the stay at home order and social distancing. Wash your hands constantly, and use sanitizer if soap and water isn’t readily available. If you develop symptoms, call your primary physician or the hospital to determine the next steps, Friel said.
