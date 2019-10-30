All of California seems to be on fire — which isn’t unusual for this time of year. Fall is traditionally when firefighters know the Santa Ana winds are coming, the Indian Summer temperatures are rising and the humidity is almost nonexistent.
Staffing increases and fire officials urge preparation. Even in areas where winter weather is on the horizon and Santa Ana winds bring cold, snow making weather, now is not time to let your guard down.
Big Bear’s summer season has been mild. Temperatures have been in the 70s and low 80s following a decent winter. But precipitation has also been low. One only has to look at Baker Pond to see how lake levels are diminishing due to the lack of rain and normal evaporation. Since early May, the lake level has dropped more than 2 feet.
The US Forest Service increased fire restrictions, prohibiting any open fires on the San Bernardino National Forest. That order was issued Oct. 25 as The Old Water Fire started at the edge of the forest. “The combination of high winds and temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation, as well as recent local fire activity, makes it necessary for us to take this precaution,” said acting Deputy Fire Chief Scott Howes. “If you look back at the last days of October over the years, it was conditions like these when the most explosive fires on the National Forest occurred,” referencing the Old, Grand Prix, Esperanza, Grass Valley and Slide fires. It was October 2003 that Big Bear and surrounding mountain communities evacuated due to the Old Fire.
